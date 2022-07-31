A 15-year-old Eminence boy was seriously injured early Saturday in an accident on Highway JJ about one mile north of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Kage Etherton said a southbound 1985 Toyota pickup driven by Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the passenger, who was taken by ambulance to an unknown hospital in the Kansas City area.

Neither was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.

Jenkins is charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said.

He was cited and released to a sober party, it said.