Members of the Cabool City Council received an update on economic development and discussed debts related to fire calls and utilities during its June 13 meeting.

The council heard from economic developer Ron Reed, who reported on several matters:

•Three new home starts are underway in the southeast portion of the community. Once sold, additional ones will be added.

•Some others are under construction in the north part of the community.

•L & R industries continues to grow and has construction projects under way at its campus at the Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn. Some grants have been obtained to cover water and sewer costs. Some American Rescue Plan Act funding may be utilized as well.

•Plans are being studied to add an additional 200 acres to the Twin City Industrial Park. With the expansion and the availability of utilities, it could move the park to the state’s preferred site list, which would be a huge benefit for the region, he reported.

Members of the council also wrote off utility and fire call debts before 2018. The council will continue to study the best way to make collections.

In his written report, administrator Ron Scheets reported on a new Missouri Public Utility Alliance program that will set up a traveling lineman crew to help communities complete projects without having to totally contract it out. It also will provide some training opportunities for local staff.