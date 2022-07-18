This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A child with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer is more likely to become a productive and contributing adult. It has been said, that when a child in foster care has been matched with a CASA volunteer, that child just blossoms and evolves.

“My case is an example of exactly why I became a CASA,” said Tracey Bloch, a six-year CASA volunteer. “These children are in situations that are heartbreaking and not their own fault.”

CASA of South Central Missouri covers the four counties, Phelps, Pulaski, Texas and Maries, in the 25th Judicial Circuit. In 2021 there were 782 children in foster care and more than 400 of those children are still waiting for a CASA to advocate for them.

It takes approximately $1,300 yearly to provide resources, support and supervision for each child. “We depend on our communities to help us financially succeed in helping more children,” said CASA Executive Director Matthew Evans. “We are fortunate to have very supportive communities.”

#giveCASA 2022 will launch the annual 24-hour on-line fundraiser on Monday, July 25.

CASA staff, volunteers and supporters will be live on Facebook from midnight to midnight raising funds to help provide advocacy for abused and neglected children in need of a voice.

An extensive prize schedule is available for contributors to the fundraiser.

To win a prize, simply donate $5 or more during any given hour through CASA Facebook or at casascmo.org/giving. For those who would like to be in the drawing every hour of the 24-hour event, donate $150 or more and be entered to win all day and night long.

Each hour will feature a $100 gift card drawing and other great prizes.

Area residents are encouraged to help raise funds in advance and then on July 25, the fundraiser total will be announced.

For more information, contact Evans, at 573-426-5437 or email to matthew.evans@casascmo.org. Join the event at #giveCASA 2022.