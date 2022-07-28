Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Beloved husband of Paulette Bridges (nee Uehle); loving father of Terrie (Steve) Marx, Kim (Carl) Ehrlich, Mike Dean, Kim (Shawn) Clouse, Garett (Angie) Dean and Michelle Aguirre; adoring grandfather of Nick (Jaime) Purler, Xantiana (Kyle) King, Zachary Dean, Jake Ehrlich, Joshua Dean, Alex Ehrlich, Sam and Nate Dean, Gabriella and Drew Aguirre, Noah Clouse and the late Elijah Clouse; dear son of the late Elmer and Estella Bridges; dear brother of Marvin (Audrey) Bridges and the late Wava McNeill, Wilma Day, Norma Tyler, Mildred Adams and Virgil Bridges. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Cloyd was a loving husband, an incredible dad and the best grandpa. He was a fierce hugger with a huge heart and a gentle spirit. He was kind and generous, always there to help his family and friends. He grew up in the small town of Houston, Mo. and graduated in 1959. After high school he served in the U.S Air Force for four years. He was a hard working man, that was employed by MEMC (Monsanto) for 27 years before retiring in 1996. While at MEMC, he picked up the nickname “Bump,” which he was referred by for the remainder of his life. He loved the outdoors and beautiful country living. Cloyd had a love of animals with a particular fondness for dogs, horses and cows. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking and watching sports, particularly golf and football.

Plain and simple, he was “one in a million.”

Services were Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Kutis Affton Chapel in St. Louis. Interment was at the Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.

