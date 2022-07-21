Members of the Texas County Commission met July 13-14 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Heard a request for early payment for TCMH ambulances to be paid by the American Rescue Plan Act.

•Reviewed bids for resurfacing of parking lots.

•Appointed Fred Stenger, former Texas County presiding commissioner, as a member of the Piney Township board.

•Reviewed and signed the quarterly reimbursement request with the county assessor.

•Discussed several matters with Sheriff Scott Lindsey: a Cable America invoice, information about phone issues and power outages at the sheriff’s department and removal of surplus vehicles there. Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Loni-Wolfe Jones as a full-time jailer effective July 17 and Paul Nawrath as a full-time jailer effective June 30. They also discussed the kitchen and other ways to manage meals for the jail.

•Removed a deceased couple from the tax rolls.

•Visited with George Sholtz about improvements to a culvert on Hamilton Creek Road.

•Helped Glen McKinney with a needed telephone number to retrieve historical information about his family.

•Reviewed a bill from Alextricity and United Healthcare.

•Discussed a Liberty Tech invoice for the commission, maintenance and recorder of deeds.

•Reviewed a survey remonumentation project for the coming year. It will meet with County Surveyor Chuck Manier.

•Reviewed Senate Bill 1128 pertaining to the county coroner’s salary.