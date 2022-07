This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston Inc. and Simmons Bank in Houston will sponsor a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit the Houston School District.

Anyone bringing a box of Kleenex to a pool party that is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, will receive free admission.

Concessions will be available.