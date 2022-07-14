This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, needs blood. It plans to be at the Texas County Memorial Hospital Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.

The organization strongly encourages donations to manage donor flow. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

Successful donors will be entered into a weekly mystery prize drawing valued at about $200 or a $5,000 mystery grand prize.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006.