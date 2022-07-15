This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans this week for Cabool Summer Fest on Aug. 4-6.

The event will be staged at the Cabool Chamber Grounds at 320 Cannaday Lane.

Carnival rides, a band and food are planned.

Carnival rides are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Unlimited ride bracelets are available from 6 to 10 p.m. for $20. Saturday’s midway runs from noon to 11 p.m. Unlimited ride bracelets run from 1 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. for $20. The time slots are not interchangeable.

“Members Only” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. It is free.

Learn more at the chamber’s website at facebook.com/caboolchamberofcommerce