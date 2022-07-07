Members of the Texas County Commission met June 29 and 30 to transact business.
Commissioners:
- Met with Prosecutor Parke Stevens on several county matters including the phone system, municipal court and the upcoming road rally.
- Approved liquor licenses for “The Gas Station”, “Milestone County & more” and two businesses in Raymondville.
- Sheriff Scott Lindsey said the City of Summersville approached him about patrolling their city since they lack police presence.
- Reviewed the liability policy from the road rally organizers, an invoice from TCMH concerning inmate care and Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) benefits for county employees.
- Heard from George Sholtz about the donation he was giving to Cass Township for improvements to the culvert on Hamilton Creek Road.
- Were presented the official 2021-2022 manual from the Secretary of State by Representative Bennie Cook.
- Held the Law Enforcement Restitution meeting on June 30.
The full minutes can be read here: PDF: Texas County Commission minutes