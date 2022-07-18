Members of the Texas County Commission met July 6-7 to transact business.

Members:

•Met with Mike Scott from Barker Philips Jackson Insurance in Springfield about the county’s health insurance. They also visited with Dan Cavender of the firm about cyber security insurance for the county. Commissioners will meet with their IT firm and follow up with Cavender.

•Received bids for resealing the Texas County Justice Center parking lot. Bids were received from Supreme Sealcoating and B&W Asphalt.

•Approved Smith Engineering to proceed with an application for Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funding for two bridges in the county.

•Reviewed an e-mail concerning the upcoming road rally in eastern Texas County.

•Heard from Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell that a land tax sale is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Tracts will be sold where the property owners are delinquent on taxes.

•Learned from Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, that he plans to hold additional mobile office events across the district to meet with constituents to assist them with issues, questions or concerns they might have with state government.

•Met with Marty Merckling of Piney Township concerning an appointment to the board.

•Reviewed an email from Grant Wilson from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office in Rolla.

•Received and reviewed correspondence on a class action lawsuit related to the opioid crisis. Texas County is among plaintiffs in the state.

•Attended South Central Missouri Wellness Distinguished Visitor Day for Military Awareness and Training.

•Reviewed the minutes from the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund meeting held June 30.