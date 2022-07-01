Members of the Texas County Commission met June 22 and 23 to transaction business.

Commissioners:

•Met with Kim Demotte, Curt Faigle and Jeff Malam met to discuss the upcoming Road Rally on July 30. Liability paperwork will be emailed to the commission.

•Approved a liquor license for CASA for an event June 25-26 at the Houston Municipal Golf Course and also for Highway 63 Pit Stop, Jeremy Foster.

•Attended a South Central Council of Government Transportation Advisory Committee. Commissioners Scott Long and John Casey were there.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Glenda Campbell as a part-time cook effective June 7.

•Met with Dustin Hartman, who informed the commission that the air conditioning was fixed. He also will get bids to reseal the parking lot at the Texas County Justice Center.

•Visited with Simmons Bank representatives Leanza Pritchett and Darya Shesteva, who introduced themselves. It was recently awarded the county’s banking contract from July 2022-June 2026.

•Met with Dewayne Goforth concerning a road sign project.