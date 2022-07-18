The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 39-year-old Summersville woman reported on July 6 that a 39-year-old Summersville man had been harassing her through Facebook and text messages.

The woman showed an investigating deputy several photos and messages. She said she had filed a complaint with the Summersville Police Department, but the agency has closed due to having no officers.

•A deputy was dispatched July 17 regarding a report of theft at a Highway MM residence at Mountain Grove.

A 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman there told the officer a Honda ATV valued at $1,400 had been swiped. Investigation is ongoing.

•John R. Tutor, 38, of 8020 Illinois Road in Houston, was arrested July 16 for having an active Texas County warrant on a felony charge of second-degree assault. His bond is set at $150,000.