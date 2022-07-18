sheriff's badge picture
Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

•A 39-year-old Summersville woman reported on July 6 that a 39-year-old Summersville man had been harassing her through Facebook and text messages.

The woman showed an investigating deputy several photos and messages. She said she had filed a complaint with the Summersville Police Department, but the agency has closed due to having no officers.

•A deputy was dispatched July 17 regarding a report of theft at a Highway MM residence at Mountain Grove.

A 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman there told the officer a Honda ATV valued at $1,400 had been swiped. Investigation is ongoing.

•John R. Tutor, 38, of 8020 Illinois Road in Houston, was arrested July 16 for having an active Texas County warrant on a felony charge of second-degree assault. His bond is set at $150,000.

July 11

Jaclyn N. Knight – possession of controlled substance

Crystal R. Riley – DWI, driving while revoked

Everett Tameica – trafficking

Jennifer Pickle – trafficking

Levi Q. Hood – burglary

Jacob D. Day – possession of controlled substance

July 12

Autumn Medical – failure to appear

July 14

Samantha Crawford – possession of controlled substance

Steve Crawford – possession of controlled substance

Brandon East – child support

William Callion – warrant

Bobby Williams – DWI

Ronnie Freeman – resisting arrest, driving while revoked

July 15

Jacob Smith – possession of controlled substance

Jaren Lucas – DWI, driving while revoked

Clarence Laws Jr. – DWI

July 16

John R. Tutor – assault

