The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 39-year-old Summersville woman reported on July 6 that a 39-year-old Summersville man had been harassing her through Facebook and text messages.
The woman showed an investigating deputy several photos and messages. She said she had filed a complaint with the Summersville Police Department, but the agency has closed due to having no officers.
•A deputy was dispatched July 17 regarding a report of theft at a Highway MM residence at Mountain Grove.
A 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman there told the officer a Honda ATV valued at $1,400 had been swiped. Investigation is ongoing.
•John R. Tutor, 38, of 8020 Illinois Road in Houston, was arrested July 16 for having an active Texas County warrant on a felony charge of second-degree assault. His bond is set at $150,000.
JAIL ADMISSIONS
July 11
Jaclyn N. Knight – possession of controlled substance
Crystal R. Riley – DWI, driving while revoked
Everett Tameica – trafficking
Jennifer Pickle – trafficking
Levi Q. Hood – burglary
Jacob D. Day – possession of controlled substance
July 12
Autumn Medical – failure to appear
July 14
Samantha Crawford – possession of controlled substance
Steve Crawford – possession of controlled substance
Brandon East – child support
William Callion – warrant
Bobby Williams – DWI
Ronnie Freeman – resisting arrest, driving while revoked
July 15
Jacob Smith – possession of controlled substance
Jaren Lucas – DWI, driving while revoked
Clarence Laws Jr. – DWI
July 16
John R. Tutor – assault