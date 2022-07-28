A Raymondville man faces multiple charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident Tuesday that began at a woman’s house.

Corey A. Tharp, 41, of 261 Kelly St. in Raymondville, is charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail and possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor offense of violation of a protection order.

A deputy reported being dispatched to a Kelly Road residence in Raymondville and making contact with a woman there who said she had a protection order against Tharp.

The deputy reported seeing Tharp walk into a shed at the location and then come out. Tharp was then arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail.

At the jail, Tharp was seen removing a hypodermic needle from his pocket and sliding it under a door next to the booking station.

The deputy reported that a woman called and said Tharp had hidden something in the shed. Another deputy reportedly went to the shed and found a baggie containing methamphetamine and a small jar of marijuana.

Tharp’s bond is set at $500,000.