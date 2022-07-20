Texas County will hold a sale at the front door of the Texas County Administrative Center on tracts that owners did not pay their taxes.

It is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. A listing appears in the July 28 Houston Herald (see public notices online at houstonherald.com).

The procedure is overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell. Notices were earlier sent to citizens who were delinquent on their taxes.

Upon the sale of the property, the previous owner has one year to redeem the property or it is transferred to the purchaser.