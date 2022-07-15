Dale Moulton, 74, of Houston, Mo., was born on Aug. 3, 1947, and passed away on July 13, 2022. Son of Clifford and Esther (Shinaut) Moulton, he was the youngest of five children.

Born and raised in the Houston area, after graduating high school Dale moved to Peoria, Ill., where he was employed by Caterpillar, working his way up to millwright. Upon retirement he came home to Houston to live out his life in the community he loved to call home.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert, Earl and Cliff; wife, Betty Jo (Johnston) Moulton; a still-born daughter; and son, Shawn.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Downing; and remembered forever as “Uncle Dale” by nephews, Will (Nancy) Downing, Seth Downing and Gregg (Jenny) Moulton; niece, Melissa Moulton White; great-nephews, Emerson Moulton, Tucker, Riley and Larkin (Cassie) Downing; and great-nieces, Lydia Downing, Madison Moulton, Gabriella White and Kiernan (Russell) Denney. He took great pleasure in seeing the photos of the three great-great-niece and nephews, Charlotte, Gentry and Henry as well.

A memorial visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home and a private interment at Cabool Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the Lions Club International Eye Program, 300 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, Ill. 60523 or www.lcif.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

