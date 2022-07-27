Debra (Debbie) Sue Stilley, age 63, daughter of Raymond and Eleanor (Gourley) Stilley, was born Feb. 15, 1959, in Houston, Mo. She passed away July 25, 2022, at her home in Bucyrus, Mo.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Janet, Beverly (Kay), Linda; and brothers, Leroy, Lowell and Jerry.

She is survived by her sisters, Ermal (Gary) of Greenville, Mich., and Brenda of Bucyrus, Mo.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She filled a void and acted as a “grandma” to great-nephew Cody and great-niece Maycee. She could often be heard telling stories about them to anyone who would listen.

Debbie was a patriot at heart and faithfully served her country in the U.S. Army. She was a member of Oak Hill Christian Church. She remained faithful to Jesus Christ even as she battled breast cancer. She taught Sunday School, as well as Wednesday night classes at church.

She loved her family and church family and enjoyed all the family and church get togethers. She loved gardening, quilting, cross stitching, playing on the wii, doing sudoku and word find puzzles. She worked at the Houston Children’s Crisis Center and the Opportunity Sheltered Workshop. Debbie cared for and loved helping family and friends and always went the extra mile to help anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.

A visitation for Debbie is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Oak Hill Christian Church with Pastor Don Crockett officiating. Pallbearers are Eddie Stilley, Cody Stilley, Kevin Stilley, Scott Stilley, Jack Pearce, Jeremy Dillon, Brent Cope and Marcus Kinserlow. Interment followed at Dykes Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.