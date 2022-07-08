Donna Farmer

Donna Marie (Walls) Farmer, 73, of Cabool, Mo., died on July 7, 2022, in East Alton, Ill., from cancer. She was born April 25, 1949, to Lloyd and Margaret (Douglas) Walls. Donna was born and raised on her parents’ 120-acre farm, five miles east of Cabool in the Mt. Pisgah community where she was loved and nurtured by family, neighbors and community.

During a summer Vacation Bible School Donna put her trust in Jesus Christ and was baptized. She was active in the church supporting with faithfulness and her special abilities.

Donna attended 12 years at Cabool Schools graduating with the CHS Class of 1967. She attended one year of college at Southwest Missouri State in Springfield. Donna took piano lessons from Maxine Helterbrand for four years beginning when she was in fourth grade. She began playing piano at Mt. Pisgah Church, mostly on Sunday evenings, when she was 12. She accompanied many groups in school, and played for numerous weddings and funerals. Her favorite was being organist at Cabool First Baptist for several years.

She married Jerry Farmer of Wood River, Ill., at her parents’ home on Oct. 5, 1968. Jill Carolynn was born March 29, 1979, and adopted as an infant by Donna and Jerry. Donna’s grandson, Gregory Riley, was born July 15, 2006.

Donna was a medical transcriptionist and editor working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston and Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. In later years she worked from her home doing similar work.

She loved beaches, flea markets and getting family and friends together. Her hobby was scrapbooking.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Farmer; her parents, Lloyd and Margaret Walls and a sister who died in infancy and a sister-in-law Rosemary Walls. She is survived by her daughter and grandson. Also by her sister Carolyn (and Garry) Brandt, brothers Keith, LeRoy (and Paula) and Glen (and Cleea) Walls, all of Cabool. Her brother-in law Mike (and Chuck) Farmer of Wood River, Ill., as well as an exceptional friend, Denny Boger, who gave her loving care in the last months of her life. Donna leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember her with fondness.

No service is scheduled at this time; however a celebration of life will be held later in the summer.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of arragements.

PAID