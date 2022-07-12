A Texas County community has been awarded funds to add an electric charging station.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources opened applications for electric vehicle charging infrastructure funding through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust. Cabool was among towns selected.

Applications for funding will be accepted for charging sites to be located in the following cities: Branson, Cabool, Chillicothe, Collins, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia. Charging sites must include two direct current fast chargers with both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs, and be available to the public with minimal downtime..

In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint alleging Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of motor vehicles between 2009 and 2016 equipped with “defeat devices” designed to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. This meant vehicles exceeded EPA’s compliance levels of nitrogen oxide (NOX) during normal use. Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations by creating an Environmental Mitigation Trust to find strategies that will reduce the emission of NOX.

Missouri received approximately $41 million in trust funds for mitigation projects, to be distributed over several years. Approximately $6 million (15%) of Missouri’s allocation was dedicated to creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The department held meetings with a citizen stakeholder group to identify needed charging locations to create a “Minimum Practical Network” of chargers.

During the first phase of applications, 12 high-priority sites were chosen for awards totaling approximately $3 million. Applications were open to any local governments or businesses with proposed electric vehicle charging station sites located near specified highway intersections. The applications were evaluated on technical aspects of the proposed project and relevant business experience.