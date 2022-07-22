Faith Fellowship continues to celebrate 40 years of ministry in Texas County this year with a youth reunion on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.

Current and former youth students and youth workers are invited to a mixer with refreshments, games and connections from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Launch Student Center on the church’s campus.

Then on Sunday, the 10:30 a.m. service will be dedicated to youth from Life Savers to Six Paces to Launch Ministries.

Morning worship will include worship music from different eras.

“Current and former youth pastors, will be present to share memories and celebrate how faithful God has been to our youth programs throughout the years,” says Pastor Bill Villapiano. “We will also share videos with thoughts from past members of our youth groups.”

After the morning service, the church family will provide a luncheon for all in attendance. Anyone who was a part of Faith Fellowship’s youth groups over the years is welcome. More information about the event can be found at facebook.com/faithfellowshiphouston.