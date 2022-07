Very little interest has been generated locally in next week’s Primary Election.

Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler reported on Monday there have been 28 absentee ballots cast by walk-ins in her office and 96 have been mailed and returned.

Her office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. The deadline to cast an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.