Fire calls continued on Saturday in the area.

The Roby Fire Department was called late Saturday morning to a grass and leaves fire on Groves Drive. As a precaution, the U.S. Forest Service responded.

A vehicle fire brought a call for mutual response from Roby by the Nebo-Falcon Fire Department at about 2 p.m.

Outdoor burning is not advised. Many counties have issued a fire ban amid extreme dry cautions.