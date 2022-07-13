This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Due to dry conditions, residents are encouraged not to burn.

Beginning at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, three fires were reported in the county:

•A brush fire sent the Summersville Fire Department to County Road OD in Shannon County.

•Another brush fire was reported in the 7100 block of Highway KK near Summersville. A Missouri Department of Conservation bulldozer was sought.

•A field fire was reported on Decker Road at Licking. At about 5 p.m., departments from Houston and Raymondville were asked for mutual aid.