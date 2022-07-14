A former superintendent at the Houston School District has passed away.

Clinton Waters was the top administrator at Houston for three years before retiring in 2008.

Waters, who lived near Eldridge, was 69.

Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at First Baptist Church, Lebanon. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 320 S. Adams Ave., Lebanon.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia; and two sons, Shan and Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hufft Cemetery at Eldridge.