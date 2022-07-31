For the first time in more than 20 years Fort Leonard Wood is opening their gates and inviting the public to come see what they are all about with a special event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on Gammon Field.

“It is about connection — we’re giving an opportunity for our community members to connect and understand what the Army and Fort Leonard Wood does for our nation,” said Lt. Col. Brett Medsker, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood operations officer.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to watch an Oath of Enlistment and live demonstrations such as robotics and military working dogs, as well as participate in hands-on experiences, which include breaching a door, PT (also known as physical training) and completing medical tasks.

Additional highlights include military vehicles and other military static displays, a barracks tour and the opportunity to interact with drill sergeants. As a special treat, the 399th Army Rock Band will perform, and there will be a drill and ceremony display as well.

“Overall, visitors can expect a fun event where families and the community members can come out and see live demonstrations of military working dogs, robotics and other experiences. Get hands-on, interactive experience with different activities and aspects of the Army, as well as visit numerous informative booths,” Medsker said. “We’ll have numerous displays of vehicles and individuals can check out and take selfies with.”

This event is open to the public. Visitors 18 and older will be required to show a valid government ID, such as a driver’s license, to gain access at the gate.

“I encourage everyone to come out that day, it will be a fun event with a lot of different activities on the field. So come out and learn what the Army does,” Medsker said.