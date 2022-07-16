Members of the Summersville Fire Department were called at about 10:25 a.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Highway WW. At about 1:45 p.m., the blaze rekindled.
Conditions are dry, and authorities advise against doing outdoor burning.
