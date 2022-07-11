This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Grass fires are popping up in the county this afternoon, authorities said.

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to aid the Cabool Fire Department at about 1:15 p.m. to an expanding grass fire on Berry Road at Cabool, but was turned back before arriving. The blaze was said to be close to overtaking a shop building. The area was northeast of Cabool.

Earlier, the Summersville Fire Department was called to a field fire on Highway Z.

Caution is urged when burning outside due to the dry conditions.