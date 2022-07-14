This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

MoDOT announced Highway O will be reduced to one lane as crews seal coat it in Texas and Shannon counties.

The section is located from Highway 17 in Texas County to the end of state maintenance in Shannon County.

Weather permitting, work will occur 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. As the work is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.