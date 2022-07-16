Texas County Memorial Hospital’s obstetrics department and local area businesses are sponsoring a Baby Quest Adventure from 8 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 5, in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on campus.

The Baby Quest Adventure is a no-cost educational community event for expecting and new parents, grandparents, babysitters and anyone interested in learning more about pregnancy and parenting.

Nursing staff from TCMH labor and delivery will offer education on breastfeeding, infant CPR, water and home safety, nutrition and hydration, diapering and bathing station, healthy pregnancy tips and babysitting.

Partnering with TCMH at the event is the Missouri State Highway Patrol with fingerprinting, car seat and seat belt safety, and poison control; SIDS and safe sleep by Cribs for Kids; W.I.C.; Texas County Health Department and its car seat program; and Pregnancy Resource Center of South-Central Missouri.

“We look forward to offering valuable information and meeting the residents of Texas County and the surrounding area,” Kristel Barton, obstetrics director, said.

Refreshments and door prize drawings will be available.

For additional information, contact the TCMH obstetrics department at 417-967-1275.