Members of the Houston City Council approved additional work for its fiber optics system Tuesday after hearing from a consultant and learning about a recent council committee work session on the project.

James Lightfoot, the city’s consultant with ACRS Telecommunications Consulting and Engineering Services in Oklahoma City, discussed another construction phase that will extend the fiber-to-the-home system further south in the community. (The northern half of the last leg). The council approved fiber construction work that will not exceed $60,000. Work by the electric department — if it has time in its work schedule — might reduce the figure.

Another contractor bid involves splicing. That will not exceed $45,000.

Following the council committee’s work session, it was decided that the city will seek and review bids for trenching work to determine the possible cost. The move would allow the city to accelerate the pace of installation and catch up on its wait list.

Lightfoot gave assurances that the project was on target for its price tag, estimated at about $1.9 million. He praised the electric department for assisting and helping contain costs.

In other matters, the council:

•Referred to the council’s street committee a bid for asphalt work. It will report back on July 18 as to its recommendations after meeting with the street superintendent.

•Heard Alderwoman Sheila Walker ask that an appointment be made to the Houston Park Board. Viki Narancich had been recommended by the park board in March. Mayor Willy Walker asked for additional names to consider.

•Adjourned into a closed session.