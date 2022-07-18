The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Nathan C. Young, 35, of 17100 Tiffany Drive, No. 0, in Houston, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on July 15. He had been banned from all Walmart properties from a previous incident.

•A woman reported on June 11 that eggs had been thrown at her Dewey Street residence.

The woman told an investigating officer that just after midnight June 10 she heard something strike her house. She said the next morning she found eggshells around the residence.

The woman also said she has found numerous random items in her yard and provided additional information. The officer was to speak with mother of suspects.

•The department’s school resource officer reported that on May 6, three Houston School District 12-year-old students claimed to have been assaulted by a substitute teacher.

An investigation was conducted including interviews with the three students (two male and one female) and multiple witnesses. As a result, a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the teacher, a 72-year-old West Plains man.