The City of Houston received notice from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) asking for customers to voluntarily conserve their electric usage during the late afternoon and early evening through the remainder of the week.

Residential customers are urged to reduce air conditioning demand and find ways to keep their houses cool like not letting the sun stream through windows and not using heat-producing appliances like ovens and clothes dryers during this time.