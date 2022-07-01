Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting Tuesday night.

The board:

•Accepted the resignation of Carla Walker, elementary teacher and high school cheer coach, at the end of the 2021-’22 school year. She will be charged $1,000 for breaking her contract after June 1.

•Accepted the resignation of Gregory O’Connor, high school PE/extra duty.

•Hired Rory Davis as elementary teacher for the 2022-’23 school year.

•Employed Jamie Story as a preschool teacher for the new school year.

•Hired Brett Rawlings as assistant high school football coach for the 2022-’23 school year.

•Approved the hiring of Melanie Forman as assistant middle school softball coach for the 2022-23 school year.

•Hired Nichole Patton as a paraprofessional for the 2022-2023 school year.