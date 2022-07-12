Can it be any hotter?

If you’re looking for a place to cool off, come dive into some new books on our shelves for both kids and adults at all Texas County branches.

Just a few new titles to the shelves in Houston are “And Then She was Gone” by Christopher Greyson, “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery-Where There’s a Wisk There’s a Way” cookbook by Disney Books, and “Summer Beach” and Sea Breeze Summer” by Jan Moran.

No matter what branch of the Texas County Library system you frequent, you can find new books on the shelves. And if we don’t have what you are looking for, we can request it from another branch.

Our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program continues through July for kids ages 3-12. Activities will be held each week in all four library locations. Check with your local branch for their days and times.

For those kids who finish the program, some wonderful prizes await, sponsored by many local generous businesses.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.