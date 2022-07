James “Butch” Carlton Johnson, was born Nov. 26, 1952, in Ouachita Parish, La., to Robert and Pauline Regan. He passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Johnson; children, Shelly McFarlin and Brian McFarlin; and three grandchildren.

No service is planned. He was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.