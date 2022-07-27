Jean Ruth (Powell) Christman, formerly of South Beach Gardens, Fla., was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Midland, Mich. She passed away July 25, 2022, at Houston House Nursing Center, Houston, Mo., following an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Luella Doxsie Powell of Clearwater, Fla.; her husband, George Christman; and two brothers, Jesse and Joel Powell.

Mrs. Christman is survived by her brother, James Powell of Houston, Mo.; sister, Janet Powell of Silverdale, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Midland, Mich. She was an accomplished musician, playing piano and viola. She participated in various orchestras and string quartets throughout her adult life.

For 35 years, Mrs. Christman was a music teacher and guidance counselor in Seneca, Ill. She received her master’s degree from Columbia University in New York.

George Christman, Jean’s husband, left his business career to become a minister, pastoring in various cities in Illinois. Jean was a great asset, planning and participating in the church’s music program.

Following her husband’s death, Jean resided in Long Island, N.Y. and Florida before moving Houston, Mo., to be near her brother and extended family.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston, with Joe Friend officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.