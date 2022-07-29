On a cold wintry day, Jerry Allen Rader was born to Lowell and Pauline (Stark) Rader in Niangua, Mo., on Feb. 11, 1943, and passed away on July 27, 2022, in Springfield, Mo., after complications from a recent surgery. He was a fighter and struggled with failing health for several years before his last surgery. He was one of 10 children, being the second child born into the family. He grew up in the Pleasant Grove Community where he attended grade school. Later the family moved to Cabool where he graduated from Cabool High School in 1961. He was an outstanding athlete and loved all sports, but baseball was his favorite. Jerry became a born again Christian on Sept. 17, 1972 at Cabool Christian Church.

The love of his life was his high school sweetheart, Louise (Parker) Rader. They were happily married for 59 years. To this union three children were born, Melissa, Michael and Michele. Jerry held several jobs throughout his life; he worked for Mid Am Creamery, the Wilbert Vault Company and was a rural mail carrier for several years. Jerry owned and operated a backhoe and dump truck business for a number of years too.

His family was extremely important to him; they will never be able to watch a ball game without hearing his voice shouting at the referee. One of his favorite pastimes was supporting, watching and cheering for his grandchildren playing sports. He was a local Cabool personality. He was a coach to many and was one of the biggest Bulldog supporters ever. If there was a ballgame being played, Jerry was sure to be there. Once a Bulldog always a Bulldog. The St. Louis Cardinals were his favorite team and he spent many hours “rooting” for them. He has a collection of St. Louis memorabilia in his very own “Man Room.” He passed his love for sports on to his kids and grandkids.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Pauline (Stark) Rader; and a sister, Kaye (Rader) and Richard Skyles. He is survived by his wife, Louise of the home; daughter, Melissa and Rex Dotson of Cabool; son, Michael and Patti Rader of Joplin; daughter, Michele and Tom Collins of Tuscola, Texas; three sisters, Rita, Joy and Becky; five brothers, Randy, Roger, Brent, Danny and Jeff; sister-in-laws, Gwen Foster, Becky Friend and Kathy Sloan; 10 grandchildren, Zachary and Alysha Dotson, Seth and Bandy Dotson, Melissa and Titus McKinley, Lucas and Jordan Dotson, Leah and Chance Clark, Allison and Nathan Hayden, Lauren Rader and Colton Harbin, Sammi Collins and Miles Nicholas, Lindsay Rader and Will Rader; seven great-grandchildren, Addison Dotson, Molly Dotson, Sophia Jacques, Graceyn Collins, Bexley Dotson, Aubrie McKinley, Gianna Hayden and Baby Harbin “Champ” plus one special “Cubbie” fan, Steve Forsythe. Play Ball!

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Cabool Christian Church with Terry Brown and David Carroll officiating. Pallbearers are Rex Dotson, Tom Collins, Zachary Dotson, Seth Dotson, Lucas Dotson and Will Rader. Honorary pallbearer is Steve Forsythe. Interment is in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cabool High School Baseball/Softball programs, c/o the funeral home.

