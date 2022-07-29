Jessie Marlene Daugherty died on July 27, 2022, after a short illness having achieved her 85th year.

Jessie was born to the Rev. Earl and Lula Campbell in Texas County, Mo., near the Upton community, the fourth of seven children. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Jean Stilley, Bessie Campbell and Lavena Campbell; and a brother, Clifford Campbell. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Brown, and brother, Delbert Campbell. Also loving, surviving extended family members are in-laws, Erma Campbell, Elaine Campbell, Jerald Daugherty and Shirley Daugherty as well as a host of loved nieces and nephews.

In 1956 she married Dearl Daugherty, the love of her life. Four children were added to this family: Randy Daugherty (Diane) of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Steven Daugherty (Judy) of Ozark, Mo., Sandra Hoff (Kelly) of Blue Springs, Mo., and Brad Daugherty (MaryAnn) of Columbia, Mo. To her reckoning she now had eight children. The joy of Jessie and Dearl’s life were the addition of nine grandchildren: Alicia Furman (Robbie), Aaron Daugherty, Braden Daugherty (Jessie), Alex Daugherty (Victoria), Jessica Hoff Christian (Jordan), Ashley Hoff Jones (Michael), Lauren Hoff, Kristi Daugherty Malloy (Michael) and Kelli Daugherty. These grandchildren brought her six additional grandkids-in-law and four great-grandchildren (and counting): Briella Furman, Wyatt Daugherty, Owen Jones and “baby Furman on the way.” She savored adding family members to her ever growing prayer list.

Jessie’s love extended beyond her immediate family. Following Dearl’s ordination as an Assemblies of God minister in 1973, she supported him as a pastor’s wife. Together they ministered in churches throughout the Southern Missouri District: Manes, Puxico, Independence, Mountain Grove and Rogersville. Serving in these churches brought more dear, lifelong friends. In 1992 Jessie and Dearl settled in Springfield working as faithful employees at the Assemblies of God Publishing House where they continued until retiring in 2001.

Jessie loved gospel music, and she especially enjoyed her Gaither Homecoming videos. She also was a puzzler. Many hours spent scanning over a table filled with untapped puzzle pieces was a favorite pastime as were word-searches, and her nightly turn at “The Wheel” where more often than not, she was the first one to solve the puzzle beating her kids and grandkids.

Never one to abide an idle minute, Jessie spent hours quilting and crocheting. After Dearl’s passing she made it a personal mission to crochet blankets for her friends and family. Hundreds of beautiful hand crocheted baby afghans were made for young mothers and babies for the Pregnancy Care Center. She would often say, “as I am crocheting each one, I pray over the little baby that will cuddle in this blanket.”

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Maranatha Village Chapel, 233 E Norton Road, Springfield, Mo. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

She will be laid to rest beside her dear, missed husband, Dearl, at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery, Bucyrus, Mo., at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

