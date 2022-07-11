Johnny James Biram, 88, son of Vernon and Cecil Welch Biram, was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. He passed away July 8, 2022, at Tulsa, Okla., following a short illness.

He grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. He married Alvina Pearcy on June 3, 1954. They had two children. Mr. Biram was employed at Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association from July 11, 1960, to Feb. 1, 1996, where he held the position of manager of operations and maintenance at his retirement.

Mr. Biram was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; three brothers, Wayne, Noel and Dave Biram; and three sisters; Clara Tryan, Faye Breeden and Barbara Pinkston.

He was a loving and devoted family man. He is survived by his children, J. D. Biram and Curtis “Bud” Biram; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by one brother, Bob Biram; one sister, Carolyn Mason; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Biram was an avid fisherman for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions and had a booth in a flea market. Johnny could be found most mornings at a local diner in Licking having breakfast with friends. He spent many hours scratching off lottery tickets with his buddies. Johnny had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger.

A memorial visitation for Mr. Biram is 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand, Houston, Mo. Private inurnment will take place at Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hickory Ridge Cemetery and left at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Local arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.