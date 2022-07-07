A Licking man is charged with a felony after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident in which he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her children on July 2.

John S.K. Schwartz, 39, of 13993 Buffalo Road at Licking, is charged with second-degree domestic assault.

According to a deputy’s report, the officer responded at about 10:10 a.m. to a report of a woman being threatened by Schwartz at his residence. The woman told the deputy Schwartz had threatened to kill her and her nine children.

The officer reported being familiar with Schwartz and the woman due to previous dealings with them and his behavior when he had been drinking.

The deputy reported walking toward a barn behind the house and encountering Schwartz, who showed signs of being highly intoxicated. The officer reportedly told Schwartz the woman and her family were concerned about his well-being and wanted him to receive treatment.

But Schwartz said he didn’t need any help, and when the officer asked what could be done for him, he closed his fists, took a fighting stance and said “kill me” multiple times.

The deputy reported pulling out his taser and ordering Schwartz to sit on the ground, and he complied.

The woman told the deputy she feared for her life and the lives of her children. She described an incident that she said took place earlier that morning in which Schwartz had threatened to kill her and the children. She said he had raised his hand to strike her, but children intervened and attempted to control him. But his hand reportedly came down on her head, and she sustained multiple cuts on her face.

Schwartz was ultimately taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $150,000.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted at the scene.