A man accused in the 2019 shooting of a Houston native who was a Carter County deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was convicted Friday.

James D. Cummins was found guilty of four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action in the crime that occurred near Van Buren. Brigg Pierson, the deputy, grew up in Houston and is a 2007 HHS graduate. Pierson and the trooper, Caleb McCoy, were wounded while serving an eviction notice with other officers. Cummins was apprehended after a lengthy standoff.

The case — handled by the Carter County prosecuting attorney and Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Coffin — was held on a change of venue in Jefferson County.

Sentencing is Sept. 22.