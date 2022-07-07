Sales tax revenue collected by Texas County merchants during the latest reporting period was down, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales tax. Each contributed $116,665, which was down $4,438 each from the same period a year ago. For the year, collections are up about $17,373 on each. The total in the first half of the year is $660,047 on each.

Texas County also receives sales tax from out-of-state sales. That totaled $35,043 for the month. That was up $1,543 from the same period a year ago. For the year, the $278,886 has been collected. That’s up $38,661.