On July 1, a new CEO began duties at Dairy Farmers of America, which has a manufacturing plant at Cabool and is the Kansas City area’s largest private company.

DFA announced Dennis Rodenbaugh now occupies the top leadership post. He replaces Rick Smith, who led the dairy cooperative for 16 years and is retiring.

Rodenbaugh has worked for DFA since 2007. He previously worked as executive vice president of the cooperative and president of its council operations and Ingredient Solutions business unit.

“DFA’s core focus will always be on marketing its members’ milk,” Rodenbaugh said. “As I work with my leadership team on strategic imperatives, a focus on investment, innovation, valuing our members and advocating for their ability to achieve their goals are just a few tenets of my vision for future success.”

DFA reported net sales of $19.3 billion for 2021, up from $17.9 billion the previous year. The 8% increase came as the Kansas City, Kan,-based dairy cooperative booked a full year of revenue from Dean Foods assets purchased out of bankruptcy in 2020 for $433 million. Net income, excluding significant non-recurring items, totaled $199 million.

It is the nation’s second-largest cooperative. It has more than 12,500 members, including in Texas County, for whom it markets a wide range of dairy products.