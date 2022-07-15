A crash occurred in western Texas County on Thursday night when a driver failed to yield to a county law enforcement vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said an eastbound 2005 Pontiac G6 operated by Ronnie K. Freeman, 47, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield, didn’t negotiate a curve, skidded out of control and the patrol car driven by Patrick M. Kelly, 33, of Houston, struck it. The Pontiac travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The accident occurred on Murr Road six miles south of Bendavis. Both vehicles had minor damage.

Freeman was transported by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.