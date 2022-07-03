Houston's Independence Day Parade took place Saturday. Credit: DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, Houston’s fifth annual Independence Day Parade took place Saturday evening on Grand Avenue downtown.

To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.

Personnel from Houston’s American Legion Post 41 lead the procession.

Doug Davison

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

