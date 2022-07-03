Hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, Houston’s fifth annual Independence Day Parade took place Saturday evening on Grand Avenue downtown.
To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Click here to read our print edition online!
Hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, Houston’s fifth annual Independence Day Parade took place Saturday evening on Grand Avenue downtown.
To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.