The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership — a regional alliance that includes leaders from Texas County — will host its annual meeting on Aug. 17 with the theme “Ready, Resilient, Relevant: The Fort Leonard Wood Region’s Commitment to National Defense.” The meeting will be at The Ark Community and Sports Center (25625 Highway 17) in Waynesville.

During the meeting the organization will report on accomplishments, consider the its performance over the past year and set objectives for the coming year.

“We’re excited to be back in person for this year’s annual meeting. We expect nearly 200 business, governmental, civic, and military leaders, as well as community members from the four-county region will attend this year’s event,” said SOP Executive Director Dorsey Newcomb.

Again this year, attendees will hear from federal, state and military leaders about the importance of the region’s commitment to remaining resilient and relevant to support the Department of Defense, enhance Fort Leonard Wood’s mission success, and provide an exceptional quality of life for service members and their families.

The event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Monday, Aug. 15, via EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-sop-annual-meeting-tickets-370681958717. RSVPs are needed to plan accordingly for the venue and to get an accurate lunch count. Any questions about the annual meeting can be sent to: info@sustainableozarks.org.