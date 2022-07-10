This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

State Rep. Bennie Cook will hold mobile offices in the following locations on Monday, July 18:

•Houston – 10 to 11 a.m. at the Texas County Justice Center Multipurpose Room (519 N. Grand Ave.).

•Licking: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Licking City Hall (125 S. Main St.).

•Raymondville: 1 to 2 p.m. at the Village of Raymondville Community Room (209 E. Highway B).

•Summersville: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Summersville City Hall (195 Rogers Ave.).

•Cabool: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at Cabool City Hall (618 Main St.).

Cook said he plans to hold mobile office events across the district to meet with constituents to assist them with issues, questions or concerns they might have with the state government. Additional mobile office events will be held in Howell, Wright, Texas, Phelps and Pulaski counties.

For more information about the events, call Cook’s Office of Constituent Services at 573-751-1490.