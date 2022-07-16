This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The schedule for the Texas County Livestock Fair has been announced.

Activities run from Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30.

Here are the activities:

TUESDAY

8 to 11 a.m., rabbit check-in

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., horticulture, field crops, ag mechanics, home economics check-in

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., poultry check-in

6 p.m., youth rabbit show

WEDNESDAY

8 a.m. – open rabbit show

10 a.m. – poultry show (no exhibitors in the barn during the show)

Noon – 2 p.m. – Poultry and rabbit showmanship

Noon — Market and breeding sheep, goats, steers, hogs, replacement heifers check-in

4 p.m. — Market animal weigh-in and ultrasound (Order: Goats, sheep, steers, replacement heifers and hogs)

Noon – 4 p.m. — Tractor check-in

THURSDAY

8 to 11 a.m. — Breeding beef, dairy cattle and dairy goats check-in

8 a.m. — Hog show

Exhibitor photos following hog show

4 p.m. — Sheep show

5 p.m. — Goats show

Sheep and goat fashion show following the goat show

Beef parade following the fashion show

7:30 p.m. — Pizza party and movie sponsored by Rep. Bennie Cook

FRIDAY

8 a.m. — Beef show

1 p.m. — Round-robin showmanship; Goat, sheep, steer and pigs

5 p.m. — Dairy cattle show

Dairy goat show following the dairy cattle show

5-6 p.m. — Horticulture, field crops, agriculture mechanics, home economics check-out

6 p.m. — Tractor parade

6:30 p.m. — Pig and chicken scramble

SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. — Awards ceremony

11:30 a.m. — Tractor parade

Noon – 1 p.m. — Supporter’s Appreciation Dinner

2 p.m. — Livestock sale

All times are subject to change