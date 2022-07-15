Members of the Houston board of education handled several employment matters during a meeting Tuesday night.

The board accepted the resignations of:

•Shelly Mutzebaugh, middle school social studies teacher. She will will pay $1,000 for breaking her contract after June 1.

•Amber Clinton, middle school intervention teacher. She will pay $1,500 for breaking her contract after June 30.

Members made several hires:

•Cathy Hickox, food service, for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Hope Blair, food service, for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Cody Neugebauer, middle school football volunteer assistant coach, for next year.

•Terry Vandivort, bus driver, for the new school year.

•Mitchell Wilson, elementary Title I teacher, for next school year.

•Rodney Preheim, high school physical education teacher, for the new year.

•Jessica Aaron, Josh Kane, Kylie Lane, Brooke Humphrey and Rene Shimp as paraprofessionals for next year.

•Kristy Ijames as middle school social studies teacher next year.