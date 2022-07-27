Scotty Lee Wade, 73, passed away July 18, 2022, in his home “On The Edge” near Boiling Springs. Mr. Wade was born March 13, 1949, to Leslie and Vera Wade. He was raised with his sister, Charolette and younger brother, Randy. Scotty graduated from Licking High School in 1967 and went on to attend Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He worked for many years aside his father, Les, hanging drywall. After his father’s retirement, he went to work at Fort Leonard Wood for the federal government as Chief Medical Claims Officer. He worked in this field for over 20 years. In his late 20s, Scotty became interested in karate and excelled in this way of life, quickly becoming a third-degree black belt. He opened his own Karate Dojo and taught for several years in Licking, Salem and Houston.

He lived most of his life in the Boiling Springs area. He loved canoeing, fishing and loved the area. His passion for the outdoors, gardening, wildlife, and sharing his love with others was apparent in everything he did. When he wasn’t enjoying his home or spending time with his family, his other hobby was found in the many Harley Davidson motorcycles that he owned. He loved his Harleys and was still riding them up until his passing.

On more than one occasion, he made trips to California to see family on his motorcycle, often camping along the way. Over the last several years, he battled cancer and beat the illness on two different occasions. To beat cancer twice, Mr. Wade became a tedious student of herbal medicine and maintained a large greenhouse “On The Edge.” He was cancer free and enjoying life, encouraging others in their faith, and working on his newest business venture of rehabbing a home as a vacation property near Branson, Mo.

Scotty always enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially the annual Christmas get together at his sister’s home. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball. He would often travel far and wide to watch them play and, after the games, he loved helping them discover new exercise techniques based on his karate training.

He is survived by his sister, Charolette Watskey; daughters, Joey Roberts, Veronica Gardner Skye Doty and Brooke Wade; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and other family members.

A memorial visitation is 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Fox Funeral Home, Licking.