The STARS Foundation will hold dance camps on July 26 (Cabool) and July 27 (West Plains). Camps are under the instruction of Hannah Stapley.

“Prince and Princess Dance Camp” for ages 6 and under is 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 26 and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 27. “Sing Dance Camp” for ages 6-10 is 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 26 and 12:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. July 27. Camps are $10 a class.

WORKSHOP

Dance workshops under the instruction of Hannah Stapley, Lauren Head, Pamela Brothers and Jazmynm Grounds are July 25- 27 (Cabool) and July 28, 29 and 30 (West Plains). Workshops will focus on jazz, ballet, contemporary, hip hop, tap, tumbling, and pointe and will be available for $5 a class. Select tap workshops will be $10 a class in West Plains only.

For information on times for select workshops and attending camps or workshops visit www.thestarsfoundation.org or call 417-254-3306.

The STARS Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the fine arts in all school districts and regional communities. It includes a full fine art immersion program in dance, theatre, art music and languages for all ages.